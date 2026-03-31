AWARDS 2025 | Best SAR Boat – Marine Rescue 30 – The Whiskey Project Group

This sleek search and rescue (SAR) boat is the first in a new series for Australia’s Marine Rescue NSW from Whiskey Project Group (TWPG) subsidiary Yamba Welding and Engineering (YWE).
Designed in close collaboration with Marine Rescue NSW’s volunteer crews, this 11.4-metre craft was specifically engineered for offshore SAR operations along the eastern coast of the Australian state of New South Wales, from Point Danger to Eden.
The vessel’s exaggerated hull flare significantly reduces spray on deck, a wide walkaround deck with safety railings secures foredeck access and enhances line handling, and large windows provide excellent all-round visibility. The internal layout prioritises crew comfort and ergonomic efficiency during extended operations.
Optimised for safe berthing and handling in challenging offshore conditions, Marine Rescue 30 is an impressive new addition to Australia’s volunteer SAR fleet.
"Marine Rescue 30 (MR30) is a landmark vessel that delivers a definitive combination of speed, sea-keeping performance, and stability for volunteer crews operating in heavy offshore and potentially remote conditions," Darren Schuback, CEO of TWPG, told Baird Maritime.
As she is the first vessel in a new range, the focus was on engineering a platform that balanced high-speed responsiveness with the safety and comfort required for long-duration missions.
The hull features an exaggerated flare specifically engineered to reduce spray on deck, paired with large windows that provide the high level of visibility required for complex search patterns. The hull design and twin high-performance diesel outboard configuration deliver a top speed of 34 knots while making the vessel fuel-efficient and extending its operational range.
"By combining this performance with the joystick helm system for superior control and manoeuvrability, MR30 delivers the best of both worlds: high-level mission performance and improved crew comfort," said Schuback. "MR30 is a purpose-built asset for those who risk their lives to save others."
Schuback explained that the primary challenge was designing and building a boat that met the specific needs of the client, as such a vessel did not exist yet.
"In naval architecture, weight and performance are a constant balance; you inevitably sacrifice performance as you add weight for structural integrity and essential rescue equipment. Because this vessel was designed around rescue operators, we worked in close collaboration with Marine Rescue NSW to ensure it included every required capability while still being able to perform on the water in terms of speed and range."
Schuback added that the project reinforced the value of the deep end-user integration and engagement between the builder and the operator. By involving the volunteer crews early in the naval architecture phase, TWPG was able to manage the weight-to-performance trade-off effectively.
"We incorporated a twin diesel outboard configuration and a stabiliser trim-tab system to ensure the vessel remained fuel-efficient and stable without compromising on its mission-critical responsiveness. Our design target was to exceed 32 knots, and through this collaborative refinement, the final build successfully reached 34 knots.
"The lesson we took away is that by balancing years of volunteer feedback with precise engineering, you can transform a complex set of requirements into a highly effective, fit for purpose asset."
The selection of TWPG for the development of MR30 is in line with growing demand for sovereign shipbuilding capability, which Schuback indicated as a major trend, especially among government operators.
"Governments want more control over their supply chains, especially with the pressures we’re seeing internationally, and they’re tightening safety and environmental regulations at the same time," he told Baird Maritime. "In Australia, for example, the NSCV standards, and rightly so, set a high bar for crew protection and structural integrity.
"At TWPG, we’ve leaned into this shift by building a resilient supply-chain and manufacturing footprint across Australia, New Zealand, and the USA so we can meet local requirements and keep delivering even when global supply chains are under stress."
The second major trend Schuback mentioned is the expectation for proven organisational maturity. It is not enough to have the technical capability, with tenders increasingly demanding verified quality and safety systems.
"That’s why we’ve invested in ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certification. They’re part of our ‘by operators, for operators’ approach, giving our staff and customers confidence that every vessel is built with consistent quality, safety, and performance in mind."
The expansion of TWPG's manufacturing footprint across Australia and overseas was one of the highlights of the company for 2025, which Schuback regarded as a "defining" year.
"After several years of rapid expansion, we’ve used this year to tighten our operations and streamline how our teams work across Australia, New Zealand, and our new US base in Edenton, North Carolina. That focus is already delivering results, as we launched our new brand with MR30 and continued supplying mission-critical vessels to the US Marine Corps.
"We’re now firmly recognised as a leader in operator-focused watercraft, and with a stronger global foundation in place, we’re heading into 2026 with real momentum. I’m extremely optimistic about the growth ahead."
Schuback added that TWPG entered 2026 with a renewed focus on treating vessels as, "dynamic, evolving upgradeable technology platforms," as opposed to simply being static assets, in line with the direction being taken by the maritime emergency services industry.
"The industry is moving rapidly towards integrated situational awareness and crew welfare. In particular, a rescue boat must now also be a data hub. We predict that the integration of AI-driven sensors and real-time telemetry will become standard.
"Most importantly, we see a growing focus on shock mitigation and crew protection. As SAR crews face more extreme weather events, ensuring they return home without long-term physical injury is the most important trend we are driving.
As for Australia's own workboat industry, Schuback remarked that it is evolving into a high-tech, high-value manufacturing sector focused on sovereign capability, and that the country is cementing its reputation for excellence in advanced hull design and specialised engineering.
"I believe the next few years will also see a push towards hybrid propulsion systems as operators look to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising the power required for offshore work," he told Baird Maritime. "For TWPG, our focus is ensuring the Australian industry remains a global leader by blending our local manufacturing heritage with world-class naval architecture."
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