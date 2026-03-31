AWARDS 2025 | Best SAR Boat – Marine Rescue 30 – The Whiskey Project Group

This sleek search and rescue (SAR) boat is the first in a new series for Australia’s Marine Rescue NSW from Whiskey Project Group (TWPG) subsidiary Yamba Welding and Engineering (YWE).

Designed in close collaboration with Marine Rescue NSW’s volunteer crews, this 11.4-metre craft was specifically engineered for offshore SAR operations along the eastern coast of the Australian state of New South Wales, from Point Danger to Eden.

The vessel’s exaggerated hull flare significantly reduces spray on deck, a wide walkaround deck with safety railings secures foredeck access and enhances line handling, and large windows provide excellent all-round visibility. The internal layout prioritises crew comfort and ergonomic efficiency during extended operations.

Optimised for safe berthing and handling in challenging offshore conditions, Marine Rescue 30 is an impressive new addition to Australia’s volunteer SAR fleet.