AWARDS 2024 | Best Small SAR Boat – 'uya – Reyse Marine

Built by Reyse Marine in Canada, ’úya is a very smart and capable 13.4-metre pilot/rescue boat designed for Canada’s West Coast.

Its most obvious strength is its multi-role functionality, excelling in search and rescue, pilot transfer, firefighting, and oil spill response. The vessel features an open deck, transom, and side doors for safe water access, plus stretcher-supporting benches for medical emergencies.

She is fully equipped for low-visibility navigation, while twin waterjet engines deliver an impressive 41.5-knot top speed.