Authorities respond after cargo ship develops heavy list in rough seas off Malaysia

The crew sent out a distress call, which was received by the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC). Personnel at the MRCC then informed their counterparts in Malaysia, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency patrol vessel KM Sebatik was deployed to the area shortly afterwards.

The patrol vessel then escorted the cargo ship away from the area to the anchorage just off Kemaman Port on Malaysia's east coast, where she has remained since.

No injuries have been reported among Kayo's crew, which included one Indian, one Bangladeshi and 13 Vietnamese nationals.