Australia's Marine Rescue NSW acquires new response boat

The Port Kembla station of Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW has taken delivery of a new compact response boat.

Port Kembla 20 was built by Sentinel Boats based in Tasmania. Measuring 5.5 metres long, the centre console boat will be stationed at Marine Rescue Port Kembla's Lake Illawarra base at Oak Flats in New South Wales.

The new boat is a fast response rescue craft, designed to tow disabled vessels and recover people from the water, while also operating effectively in the lake’s often challenging and shallow conditions.