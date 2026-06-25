Australia's Marine Rescue NSW acquires new response boat

The Port Kembla station of Australian volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW has taken delivery of a new compact response boat.
Port Kembla 20 was built by Sentinel Boats based in Tasmania. Measuring 5.5 metres long, the centre console boat will be stationed at Marine Rescue Port Kembla's Lake Illawarra base at Oak Flats in New South Wales.
The new boat is a fast response rescue craft, designed to tow disabled vessels and recover people from the water, while also operating effectively in the lake’s often challenging and shallow conditions.
Marine Rescue NSW Fleet Manager Kelvin Parkin said the boat's hull has a lifespan upward of 40 years and is constructed from high-density polyethylene, making it corrosion resistant, highly durable and fully recyclable. It also requires significantly less maintenance, with antifouling not required.
The vessel is also fitted with a jacking plate system, which will allow the engines to be vertically trimmed. This will provide improved manoeuvrability and access in shallow waters.
Port Kembla 20 is also equipped with a Seakeeper ride system to improve stability in choppy conditions, as well as Raymarine electronics. Power is provided by two Suzuki outboard engines, which can deliver a top speed of 35 knots.