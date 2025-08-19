Additional survivors found following northwestern Nigeria boat mishap

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of Nigeria has confirmed the rescue of 15 people who were among the occupants of a passenger boat that capsized in a river in the northwestern state of Sokoto over the weekend.

On Monday, August 18, NEMA Press Unit Head Manzo Ezekiel said in a statement that the rescue of the individuals has raised the incident's total number of survivors to 25 while 25 other people are still missing.