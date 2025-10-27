31 Indian fishermen rescued after 11 days adrift in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard has successfully rescued 31 Indian fishermen who had been adrift for 11 days in the Arabian Sea.
A coast guard maritime patrol aircraft sighted the Goa-based fishing vessel Saint Anton-1 drifting in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, October 25.
The vessel had sailed out of Goa on October 14. She was reported missing later that same day, and her last reported position prior to Saturday's discovery was some 100 nautical miles off New Mangalore in the southwestern state of Karnataka.
Following the sighting by the patrol aircraft, the coast guard Sarojini Naidu-class fast patrol vessel (FPV) ICGS Kasturba Gandhi diverted to Saint Anton-1's position to render assistance.
The 31 fishermen were subsequently brought aboard the FPV as coast guard personnel conducted a damage assessment.
The assessment revealed that the fishing vessel's steering gear had failed while underway, causing her to be swept about by strong currents.
The FPV and a Good Samaritan boat later took the damaged Saint Anton-1 under tow to Honnavar in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.