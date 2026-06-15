13 rescued from disabled dive boat off New South Wales, Australia

Volunteers and two vessels from the Point Danger rescue station of Australia's Marine Rescue NSW safely assisted 13 people to shore after a commercial dive vessel experienced engine issues and was unable to safely cross the Tweed Bar off New South Wales on Saturday, June 13.

Marine Rescue NSW Inspector John Murray said volunteer radio operators at Point Danger received a call for assistance from the skipper of the dive boat just before noon (local time) on Saturday.

"The dive boat was positioned just outside the Tweed Bar and in need of assistance," Inspector Murray said.