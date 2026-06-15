13 rescued from disabled dive boat off New South Wales, Australia

Volunteers and two vessels from the Point Danger rescue station of Australia's Marine Rescue NSW safely assisted 13 people to shore after a commercial dive vessel experienced engine issues and was unable to safely cross the Tweed Bar off New South Wales on Saturday, June 13.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector John Murray said volunteer radio operators at Point Danger received a call for assistance from the skipper of the dive boat just before noon (local time) on Saturday.
"The dive boat was positioned just outside the Tweed Bar and in need of assistance," Inspector Murray said.
The Marine Rescue NSW boats that were deployed to assist safely crossed the bar and reached the disabled dive boat.
"The situation was assessed before our crews began transferring 13 people from the dive boat onto the rescue vessels," Inspector Murray added. "They were then safely transported across the Tweed Bar and returned to the pump-out jetty on Minjungbal Drive."
After Marine Rescue NSW returned the passengers, they learned that bar conditions were not favourable for crossing with a vessel in tow. The dive boat skipper was therefore advised to wait in safer waters.
"The skipper of the dive boat remained on board the vessel, which had one engine still operating, and slowly took it to a public mooring off Cook Island to wait for conditions to improve," Inspector Murray said.
The Marine Rescue NSW crews waited for conditions to improve later in the afternoon before towing the disabled dive boat to the pump-out jetty.
Inspector Murray said conditions improved on the run-in tide and the rescue boat Point Danger 31 successfully towed the dive boat across the bar without incident.