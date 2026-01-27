VESSEL REVIEW | Kerch Strait – Large, ice-capable salvage ship delivered to Russian Marine Rescue Service

The Russian Marine Rescue Service recently took delivery of a new large emergency response vessel built by the Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Kerch Strait (Керченский пролив; Kerchenskiy Proliv) belongs to the Project MSPV06 series of emergency response vessels that were designed to be capable of search and rescue, surface and underwater salvage, external firefighting, towing of damaged vessels, dive support, surveys, icebreaking in freezing non-Arctic areas (characterised by ice up to 1.5 metres thick), limited cargo transport, and oil spill response.

Space is available for 22 crewmembers and medical staff plus up to 12 additional personnel.