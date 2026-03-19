VESSEL REVIEW | Chongqing Emergency No 012 – Chinese crane vessel built for salvage and construction duties
Chongqing Changhang Rescue and Salvage Engineering of China recently took delivery of a new self-propelled crane vessel built for salvage and rescue duties.
Classed by China Classification Society and built by Chongqing Zhongjiang Shipbuilding, Chongqing Emergency No 012 (重庆应急012号; Chongqing Yingji No 012) will be operated primarily in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, as her design allows her to easily adapt to the complex hydrological conditions in that portion of the waterway.
Her main function is to render assistance to large vessels in distress. She may also be used for clearance of large debris to permit safe passage through narrow channels. According to Chinese media, her dimensions make her the largest self-propelled crane vessel in operation in the upper reaches of the Yangtze.
Multiple cranes for salvage and rescue applications
The vessel is equipped with two main cranes optimised for salvage work. One crane has a maximum lifting capacity of 800 tons and a maximum lifting height of 65 metres (210 feet) while the other has a maximum lifting capacity of 400 tons and a maximum lifting height of 75 metres (250 feet).
Two smaller port and starboard cranes are fully rotating and are to be used for handling large rescue equipment. Each of these cranes has a maximum lifting capacity of 20 tons and a maximum lifting height of nine metres (30 feet).
Secondary construction support role
Chongqing Emergency No 012’s large cranes and her significant carrying capacities also enable her to be used for duties that require heavy lifting, such as bridge construction projects. In fact, one of the vessel’s first deployments following her delivery was the lifting of 660 tons of steel beams for the construction of the Huangjiaotuo Bridge in Chongqing.