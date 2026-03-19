VESSEL REVIEW | Chongqing Emergency No 012 – Chinese crane vessel built for salvage and construction duties

Chongqing Changhang Rescue and Salvage Engineering of China recently took delivery of a new self-propelled crane vessel built for salvage and rescue duties.

Classed by China Classification Society and built by Chongqing Zhongjiang Shipbuilding, Chongqing Emergency No 012 (重庆应急012号; Chongqing Yingji No 012) will be operated primarily in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, as her design allows her to easily adapt to the complex hydrological conditions in that portion of the waterway.

Her main function is to render assistance to large vessels in distress. She may also be used for clearance of large debris to permit safe passage through narrow channels. According to Chinese media, her dimensions make her the largest self-propelled crane vessel in operation in the upper reaches of the Yangtze.