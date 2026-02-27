US Navy towing and salvage ship Solomon Atkinson floated out

Austal USA launched the future US Navy towing, salvage and rescue ship (T-ATS) USNS Solomon Atkinson at its facilities in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday, February 23.

The newest Navajo-class T-ATS honours the late Solomon Atkinson, a US Navy veteran and member of the Metlakatla Indian Community.

A decorated US Navy SEAL who saw action during the Vietnam War and retired as a chief warrant officer four, Atkinson later became Mayor of Metlakatla, Alaska.