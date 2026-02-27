US Navy towing and salvage ship Solomon Atkinson floated out

Austal USA launched the future US Navy towing, salvage and rescue ship (T-ATS) USNS Solomon Atkinson at its facilities in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday, February 23.
The newest Navajo-class T-ATS honours the late Solomon Atkinson, a US Navy veteran and member of the Metlakatla Indian Community.
A decorated US Navy SEAL who saw action during the Vietnam War and retired as a chief warrant officer four, Atkinson later became Mayor of Metlakatla, Alaska.
The ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue ships will be designed to support the navy's fleet operations. Each T-ATS will have a multi-mission common hull platform capable of towing heavy ships.
The vessels will be capable of supporting a variety of missions including oil spill response, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue, and surveillance.
The T-ATS will have 6,000 square feet (600 square metres) of deck space for embarked systems. A large, unobstructed deck will allow for the embarkation of a variety of stand-alone and interchangeable systems.