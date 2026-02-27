Salvage

US Navy towing and salvage ship Solomon Atkinson floated out

Launch of the US Navy Navajo-class towing and salvage ship USNS Solomon Atkinson at Austal USA's Alabama shipyard, February 23, 2026
Launch of the US Navy Navajo-class towing and salvage ship USNS Solomon Atkinson at Austal USA's Alabama shipyard, February 23, 2026Austal USA
Published on

Austal USA launched the future US Navy towing, salvage and rescue ship (T-ATS) USNS Solomon Atkinson at its facilities in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday, February 23.

The newest Navajo-class T-ATS honours the late Solomon Atkinson, a US Navy veteran and member of the Metlakatla Indian Community.

A decorated US Navy SEAL who saw action during the Vietnam War and retired as a chief warrant officer four, Atkinson later became Mayor of Metlakatla, Alaska.

The ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue ships will be designed to support the navy's fleet operations. Each T-ATS will have a multi-mission common hull platform capable of towing heavy ships.

The vessels will be capable of supporting a variety of missions including oil spill response, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue, and surveillance.

The T-ATS will have 6,000 square feet (600 square metres) of deck space for embarked systems. A large, unobstructed deck will allow for the embarkation of a variety of stand-alone and interchangeable systems.

North America
Australia
Oceania
US Navy
Alabama
Austal USA
Navajo class
United States
USNS Solomon Atkinson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com