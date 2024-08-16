Serbia starts removal of sunken patrol boats from Danube River

The vessels to be salvaged are patrol boats that were operated by Nazi Germany's Kriegsmarine during the final months of the German occupation of the former Yugoslavia. In August 1944, the Nazi German military leadership ordered that the boats be scuttled in the Danube to prevent these from falling into the hands of advancing Soviet forces.

The scuttling of the boats caused the Danube to be partially blocked, impeding vessel traffic. The Soviets were able to remove some of the sunken vessels, but the majority lay undisturbed at the bottom of the river for the next 80 years.