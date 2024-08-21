Salvage completed on capsized oil barge in Trinidad and Tobago
The salvage effort on an oil barge that had capsized off Trinidad and Tobago has finally been completed after six months, the country's Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) confirmed through its website on Monday, August 19.
The MEEI said the overturned barge Gulfstream, which has been grounded off the coast of Cove, Tobago, since February 7, 2024, was successfully re-floated on the evening (local time) of Monday. Following significant groundwork and preparations, the re-floating operation commenced at 17:50 and was completed by 23:54.
The re-float operations were conducted under the supervision of a team from Galveston, Texas-based salvage company T&T Salvage. The team included a senior salvage master, a naval architect, and a contingent of salvors. MEEI technical staff meanwhile provided additional support.
Gulfstream is currently stationed approximately three nautical miles away from its original resting place. It is now afloat holding station in waters 60 metres deep off the coast of Cove, secured and supported by tugs.
The MEEI said the next phase of the removal will focus on conducting an underwater survey by Association of Diving Contactors International (ADCI) certified divers. This survey is required for the assessment of the areas of the barge that were previously inaccessible and to remove any hanging debris that would impact towing operations.
After the completion of the survey by the dive team, the barge will be cleared for the transit/tow phase. The barge, which remains in an overturned state, will be towed by two support tugs provided by the National Energy Corporation, as well as a contingent of other vessels.
The MEEI estimates the journey from Cove, Tobago to Port-of-Spain, Trinidad to be 33 hours long. As a contingency during its transit to Port-of-Spain, the barge will be escorted by oil spill response crews.