Russian designers unveil debris recovery vessel concept

Naval architects belonging to Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation have unveiled a concept design of a specialised engineering support vessel capable of removing debris and other hazardous objects from the seabed.

The vessel will be equipped to recover debris from depths of a much as 1,000 metres, thus minimising environmental risks to waterways and coastal areas.

The vessel's key equipment will include a crane with active heave compensation and a lifting capacity of 100 tons to permit operation under challenging weather conditions.