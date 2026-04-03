Russian designers unveil debris recovery vessel concept

Naval architects belonging to Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation have unveiled a concept design of a specialised engineering support vessel capable of removing debris and other hazardous objects from the seabed.
The vessel will be equipped to recover debris from depths of a much as 1,000 metres, thus minimising environmental risks to waterways and coastal areas.
The vessel's key equipment will include a crane with active heave compensation and a lifting capacity of 100 tons to permit operation under challenging weather conditions.
The crane will be installed on the aft deck, which will also have ample space for the transport of recovered objects and support equipment such as underwater robots and positioning systems.
The vessel will also be equipped to transport and install large insulating barriers designed to minimise the harmful effects of sunken hazardous objects emitting radiation. These barriers will each weigh 1,000 tons and will be installed via cable guides to depths of 300 metres.