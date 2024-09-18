Recovered cargo ship Verity brought to Rotterdam as cleanup of wreck site concludes

The cleanup of the incident site in the North Sea off the island of Heligoland was conducted following the weeks-long salvage effort on the ill-fated cargo ship, which sank following a collision with another vessel on October 24, 2023.

Verity broke apart following the incident, thus necessitating that its recovery be done in sections. The stern was the first to be lifted to the surface on August 30, while the bow followed four days later.