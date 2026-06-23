Philippine dive yacht refloated following grounding

A dive yacht that ran aground in the western Philippines earlier this month has been successfully refloated and towed to port.

The 173GT Philippine Siren 2 was removed from a shallow portion of the Tubbataha Reef National Park at around 06:10 local time on Saturday, June 20. The vessel was towed to Puerto Princesa City on Palawan Island and arrived there at noon on Monday, June 22.

The Philippine Coast Guard Parola-class multi-role response vessel (MRRV) BRP Cape Engaño escorted the convoy to Puerto Princesa. The MRRV had also been one of the first assets to arrive in the area following the grounding.