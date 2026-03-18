Marco Polo Marine subsidiary secures long-term emergency towing vessel charter in Taiwan

Marco Polo Marine subsidiary PKR Offshore (PKRO) has been awarded a long-term vessel charter contract by the Maritime and Port Bureau of Taiwan (MPB).
Marco Polo Marine said the contract covers the charter of one emergency tug or salvage vessel to support Taiwan's maritime emergency response framework over a period of 15 years.
Under the terms of the contract, PKRO will provide dedicated emergency towing and salvage services within Taiwan's territorial waters and the surrounding offshore wind farm areas.
The vessel will be required to operate under harsh weather conditions, maintaining high operational readiness to respond to maritime incidents involving disabled, grounded, or drifting vessels.
The contract is valued at NT$2.948 billion (US$93 million), with the value expected to be recognised evenly over the 15-year charter period.
Marco Polo Marine said that, beyond commercial operations, the project carries broader public interest objectives — strengthening Taiwan's maritime safety capability, supporting the safe and efficient operation of its offshore wind sector, preventing marine pollution, and mitigating the risk of loss of life and economic damage arising from maritime incidents.