Marco Polo Marine subsidiary secures long-term emergency towing vessel charter in Taiwan

Marco Polo Marine subsidiary PKR Offshore (PKRO) has been awarded a long-term vessel charter contract by the Maritime and Port Bureau of Taiwan (MPB).

Marco Polo Marine said the contract covers the charter of one emergency tug or salvage vessel to support Taiwan's maritime emergency response framework over a period of 15 years.

Under the terms of the contract, PKRO will provide dedicated emergency towing and salvage services within Taiwan's territorial waters and the surrounding offshore wind farm areas.