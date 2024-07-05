Fiji naval patrol boat successfully refloated following grounding

A Republic of Fiji Navy patrol boat that ran aground nearly a month prior has been successfully refloated, navy officials recently told reporters. The salvage effort on RFNS Puamau will now be followed by a thorough damage assessment.

The patrol boat has since been towed to Ogea Island where the hull will be inspected. Although the hull reportedly suffered significant damage from the grounding, aerial and surface surveillance revealed no oil spills in the surrounding waters.