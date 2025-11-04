COLUMN | Hits and misses: assessing the response to the Portland Bay incident off Australia [Tug Times]

In an earlier column, I mentioned that there would be updates to the Portland Bay report published by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), and I am grateful to Vik Chaudhri of ATSB for letting me know that updates have been published.

They are mainly in the form of responses to the report by other involved parties, and I believe they are worth mentioning in my final words on this topic.

Readers will recall that the bulk carrier Portland Bay suffered engine problems in a severe storm while she was about 12 nautical miles off the coast of New South Wales in early July 2022. She started to drift towards the coast in gale force winds and a heavy swell. Three harbour tugs went to her assistance but they were not really suitable and, despite the bravery of their crews, the casualty ended up being held by her anchors about one mile offshore.

Finally, the state’s nominated emergency towing vessel, Svitzer Glenrock, arrived and towed the casualty to Port Botany.