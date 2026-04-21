Brazilian authorities launch probe into "slave-like" conditions on vessel found adrift at sea

Authorities in Brazil have begun an investigation into the background of a disabled vessel that had been adrift for more than 20 days off the coast of the northern state of Amapa.

The vessel, identified as the 1945-built, Tanzanian-flagged Latifa, was found to have onboard working conditions that a local prosecutor's office has described as "slave-like."

The vessel was en route to Montevideo in Uruguay when she suffered a propulsion malfunction, which then caused her to drift. The captain sent out a distress call in late March, and the vessel was finally brought to a local port in mid-April.