VESSEL REVIEW | Yuri Makartsev & Artyom Averyanov – Boom-laying boats for spill response and rescue duties in Russia's Volga River

Russian shipbuilder the R-Flot Group of Companies has handed over two boom-laying vessels to state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft.

Yuri Makartsev (Юрий Макарцев) and Artyom Averyanov (Артём Аверьянов) belong to the Project RBT2006 series, which were designed in-house by R-Flot. The newbuilds will be operated in the Volga River, where they will support oil spill response efforts conducted in non-freezing conditions.