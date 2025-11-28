VESSEL REVIEW | Yuri Makartsev & Artyom Averyanov – Boom-laying boats for spill response and rescue duties in Russia's Volga River
Russian shipbuilder the R-Flot Group of Companies has handed over two boom-laying vessels to state-owned oil pipeline operator Transneft.
Yuri Makartsev (Юрий Макарцев) and Artyom Averyanov (Артём Аверьянов) belong to the Project RBT2006 series, which were designed in-house by R-Flot. The newbuilds will be operated in the Volga River, where they will support oil spill response efforts conducted in non-freezing conditions.
With an LOA of 19 metres (62 feet) and a beam of 5.5 metres (18 feet), the steel-hulled Project RBT2006 vessels were each designed to achieve a balance between manoeuvrability and payload capacity, making the vessels ideal for constrained river environments.
Their shallow draught of 1.25 metres (4.1 feet) allows them to access shallower stretches of the Volga River and its tributaries, while a low freeboard provides stability during boom deployment in moderate swells.
Ice-strengthened hulls for year-round operation
The vessels were designed in compliance with the Russian Classification Society’s Ice20 requirements, certifying unrestricted inland navigation with the ability to sail in ice up to 20 centimetres (7.9 inches) thick. This capability ensures year-round usability.
Power is provided by two main diesel engines that each deliver 354 kW (475 hp) and drive fixed-pitch propellers. Each vessel has a crew of two, which can be augmented by two additional personnel who will perform the actual spill response duties.
Yuri Makartsev and Artyom Averyanov will focus on the recovery of oil products with flash points above 60°C, which is typical of heavy fuels and lubricants prevalent in Volga tanker traffic.
Equipped with deployable booms, the vessels can encircle spill sites, forming containment perimeters up to several hundred metres across, depending on environmental conditions.
Secondary transport function
The vessels will also serve as platforms for transporting ancillary equipment such as pumps, storage bladders, and dispersant applicators, thus enabling a spill response team to operate independently for extended periods.
For search and rescue, each vessel relies on dedicated lifting gear capable of hoisting survivors from the water.
The vessels’ onboard storage for recovered oil allows for immediate offloading to support barges, minimising the risk of secondary contamination.
Upon arrival in their main area of operations in Samara, the Project RBT2006 vessels will undergo final trials under Transneft's supervision, integrating with the company's existing spill response protocols.