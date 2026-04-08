VESSEL REVIEW | Thames Spirit – Spill response and dive support catamaran delivered to Port of London Authority

UK builder Alicat Workboats recently delivered a new catamaran vessel to the Port of London Authority (PLA).

The 17- by 6.7-metre (56- by 22-foot) Thames Spirit was designed by UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine as a workboat capable of oil spill recovery and dive support. She will be operated by the PLA on her namesake river, particularly the stretch of the river that passes near Gravesend.

The vessel will be operated along a busy tidal river and estuarine environment covering a densely populated stretch between central urban areas and the outer estuary. In addition to performing her primary roles, she can also be employed for general environmental protection and support tasks.