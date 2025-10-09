VESSEL REVIEW | Sea Cleaner 4, 5 & 6 – Spill response boats to be deployed in Hong Kong’s coastal waters

Compact hulls housing hybrid propulsion

The newbuilds each have all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 26.1 metres (85.6 feet), a beam of 9.5 metres (31 feet), a draught of only 1.35 metres (4.43 feet), a depth of 3.2 metres (10 feet), and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that includes a lithium iron phosphate battery pack and delivers a service speed of 14.5 knots.

When the vessels are performing cleanup functions, their speed will be limited to four knots.