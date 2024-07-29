VESSEL REVIEW | RPP1083 – Rescue and spill response boat to serve Finland’s North Ostrobothnia region

Multi-role vessel designed for low temperatures

“The boat was designed to be especially economical to use due to its efficient powertrain and propulsion combination, while the low noise level in wheelhouse and accommodation provide the crew with maximum comfort during operations,” builder Marine Alutech told Baird Maritime. “Also, the ice navigation capability does not negatively impact the vessel’s performance, making it a multi-functional platform for year-round use in Arctic environments.”

The builder said the new boat was specifically designed for SAR, firefighting, and oil recovery operations in the Gulf of Bothnia. It will be operated primarily off the coast of the city of Oulu, an area of Northern Finland characterised by shallow waters, small harbours, outlying islands, and rocky stretches that carry an increased risk of maritime accidents. The vessel can also withstand rough sea conditions and can operate in ice up to 20 cm (7.9 inches) thick.