VESSEL REVIEW | Rasa – Hydrogen-electric tanker takes on waste collection at Lithuania's Klaipeda Port

A new waste collection vessel recently entered service at the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.

Rasa (“Morning Dew”) was built by Lithuania's Western Baltic Shipyard while Estonian shipbuilder Baltic Workboats was responsible for the vessel design, final outfitting, and systems integration.

The vessel, developed in fulfilment of a €12 million (US$14 million) investment, will be operated by the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority (KSSA), which is tasked with collecting the generated waste that ships visiting the Port of Klaipeda need to hand over in compliance with regulations.