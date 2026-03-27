VESSEL REVIEW | New fleet of waste transport boats to serve Hong Kong's outer islands
The Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department (HKEPD) has taken delivery of five new battery-powered vessels that will facilitate the transshipment of waste containers between Hong Kong’s islands.
New North Lantau (新北嶼; Xinlantau), Yung Shue Wan II (榕樹灣II), Mui Wo II (梅窩II), Sok Kwu Wan II (索罟灣II) and Island Link II (嶼連II; Yulian II) will be operated between North Lantau Island and other outlying islands. Four are container vessels of various capacities while the fifth will transport personnel.
The vessels will replace earlier diesel-powered boats that had performed the same functions with the HKEPD.
Four different vessel types, each with specific functions
The open-top vessel New North Lantau has an LOA of 69.2 metres (227 feet), a beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a draught of 3.1 metres (10 feet), a depth of six metres (20 feet), a capacity of 142 TEUs, and two CSSC Ship Electric Technology (CSSC SETH) containerised lithium battery packs with a total rated output of 3,870 kWh.
The batteries drive two Stamford S5L1M 1,000kW motors and a 250kW side thruster to deliver a service speed of 10 knots.
Yung Shue Wan II and Mui Wo II each have an LOA of 45.6 metres (150 feet), a beam of 14.8 metres (49 feet), a draught of only 2.4 metres (7.9 feet), a depth of four metres (13 feet), a capacity of 36 TEUs and four CSSC SETH lithium battery packs with a total rated output of 7,740 kWh. The batteries on each vessel drive two Stamford S4L1M 600kW motors and a 200kW side thruster to deliver a service speed of 10 knots.
The two 36TEU vessels are suitable for short- and medium-range voyages, thus freeing up the larger New North Lantau for longer-range transits.
Sok Kwu Wan II has a capacity of only eight TEUs and has a CSSC SETH 290.2kWh lithium battery pack driving two 30kW motors. The vessel’s compact size makes her suitable for lightweight transshipment duties.
Lastly, Island Link II is configured as a personnel transport with space for 25 people. Six CSSC SETH battery packs with a total rated output of 2,322.4 kWh drive two 777kW motors and supply power for the onboard electronics, which include a JRC radar.
The vessel will support HKEPD’s operation and maintenance activities by shuttling personnel between work sites.
All five vessels from the same designer and builder collaboration
All five HKEPD vessels were designed by China’s CIMC ORIC and built by Guangzhou Haihuang Technology in compliance with China Classification Society requirements and the Hong Kong Local Vessel Ordinance.