VESSEL REVIEW | New fleet of waste transport boats to serve Hong Kong's outer islands

The Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department (HKEPD) has taken delivery of five new battery-powered vessels that will facilitate the transshipment of waste containers between Hong Kong’s islands.

New North Lantau (新北嶼; Xinlantau), Yung Shue Wan II (榕樹灣II), Mui Wo II (梅窩II), Sok Kwu Wan II (索罟灣II) and Island Link II (嶼連II; Yulian II) will be operated between North Lantau Island and other outlying islands. Four are container vessels of various capacities while the fifth will transport personnel.

The vessels will replace earlier diesel-powered boats that had performed the same functions with the HKEPD.