Yung Shue Wan II
Yung Shue Wan IICSSC Ship Electric Technology
Pollution Control

VESSEL REVIEW | New fleet of waste transport boats to serve Hong Kong's outer islands

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The Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department (HKEPD) has taken delivery of five new battery-powered vessels that will facilitate the transshipment of waste containers between Hong Kong’s islands.

New North Lantau (新北嶼; Xinlantau), Yung Shue Wan II (榕樹灣II), Mui Wo II (梅窩II), Sok Kwu Wan II (索罟灣II) and Island Link II (嶼連II; Yulian II) will be operated between North Lantau Island and other outlying islands. Four are container vessels of various capacities while the fifth will transport personnel.

The vessels will replace earlier diesel-powered boats that had performed the same functions with the HKEPD.

Four different vessel types, each with specific functions

Yung Shue Wan II, Mui Wo II and New North Lantau
Yung Shue Wan II, Mui Wo II and New North LantauChina Classification Society

The open-top vessel New North Lantau has an LOA of 69.2 metres (227 feet), a beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a draught of 3.1 metres (10 feet), a depth of six metres (20 feet), a capacity of 142 TEUs, and two CSSC Ship Electric Technology (CSSC SETH) containerised lithium battery packs with a total rated output of 3,870 kWh.

The batteries drive two Stamford S5L1M 1,000kW motors and a 250kW side thruster to deliver a service speed of 10 knots.

Mui Wo II
Mui Wo IICSSC Ship Electric Technology

Yung Shue Wan II and Mui Wo II each have an LOA of 45.6 metres (150 feet), a beam of 14.8 metres (49 feet), a draught of only 2.4 metres (7.9 feet), a depth of four metres (13 feet), a capacity of 36 TEUs and four CSSC SETH lithium battery packs with a total rated output of 7,740 kWh. The batteries on each vessel drive two Stamford S4L1M 600kW motors and a 200kW side thruster to deliver a service speed of 10 knots.

The two 36TEU vessels are suitable for short- and medium-range voyages, thus freeing up the larger New North Lantau for longer-range transits.

Sok Kwu Wan II
Sok Kwu Wan IICSSC Ship Electric Technology

Sok Kwu Wan II has a capacity of only eight TEUs and has a CSSC SETH 290.2kWh lithium battery pack driving two 30kW motors. The vessel’s compact size makes her suitable for lightweight transshipment duties.

Island Link II
Island Link IICSSC Ship Electric Technology

Lastly, Island Link II is configured as a personnel transport with space for 25 people. Six CSSC SETH battery packs with a total rated output of 2,322.4 kWh drive two 777kW motors and supply power for the onboard electronics, which include a JRC radar.

The vessel will support HKEPD’s operation and maintenance activities by shuttling personnel between work sites.

All five vessels from the same designer and builder collaboration

Island Link II's battery room
Island Link II's battery roomCSSC Ship Electric Technology

All five HKEPD vessels were designed by China’s CIMC ORIC and built by Guangzhou Haihuang Technology in compliance with China Classification Society requirements and the Hong Kong Local Vessel Ordinance.

New North Lantau
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Waste transport vessel
Classification: China Classification Society; Hong Kong Local Vessel Ordinance
Flag: Hong Kong
Owner: Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department
Designer: CIMC ORIC, China
Builder: Guangzhou Haihuang Technology, China
Length overall: 69.2 metres (227 feet)
Beam: 21 metres (69 feet)
Draught: 3.1 metres (10 feet)
Depth: 6.0 metres (20 feet)
Capacity: 142 TEUs
Main engines: 2 x Stamford S5L1M, each 1,000 kW
Side thruster: 250 kW
Cruising speed: 10 knots
Batteries: CSSC Ship Electric Technology lithium, 3,870 kWh
Operational area: Hong Kong
Yung Shue Wan II & Mui Wo II
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Waste transport vessels
Classification: China Classification Society; Hong Kong Local Vessel Ordinance
Flag: Hong Kong
Owner: Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department
Designer: CIMC ORIC, China
Builder: Guangzhou Haihuang Technology, China
Length overall: 45.6 metres (150 feet)
Beam: 14.8 metres (49 feet)
Draught: 2.4 metres (7.9 feet)
Depth: 4.0 metres (13 feet)
Capacity: 36 TEUs
Main engines: 2 x Stamford S4L1M, each 600 kW
Side thruster: 200 kW
Cruising speed: 10 knots
Batteries: CSSC Ship Electric Technology lithium, 7,740 kWh
Operational area: Hong Kong
Suk Kwo Wan II
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Waste transshipment vessel
Classification: China Classification Society; Hong Kong Local Vessel Ordinance
Flag: Hong Kong
Owner: Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department
Designer: CIMC ORIC, China
Builder: Guangzhou Haihuang Technology, China
Capacity: 8 TEUs
Main engines: 2 x 30 kW
Batteries: CSSC Ship Electric Technology lithium, 290.2 kWh
Operational area: Hong Kong
Island Link II
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Personnel shuttle
Classification: China Classification Society; Hong Kong Local Vessel Ordinance
Flag: Hong Kong
Owner: Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department
Designer: CIMC ORIC, China
Builder: Guangzhou Haihuang Technology, China
Main engines: 2 x 777 kW
Batteries: CSSC Ship Electric Technology lithium, 2,322.4 kWh
Radar: JRC
Additional personnel: 25
Operational area: Hong Kong
Asia
China
China Classification Society
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department
New North Lantau (vessel)
Yung Shue Wan II (vessel)
Mui Wo II (vessel)
Sok Kwu Wan II (vessel)
Island Link II (vessel)
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