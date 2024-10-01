VESSEL REVIEW | Koporye & Koppi – Bilge water removal boats to serve Russian seaports
Russian marine services provider Rosmorport recently took delivery of two new bilge water removal (BWR) boats in a series built by Okskaya Shipyard to a design by naval architecture firm Marine Engineering Bureau. The Project RST 38 vessels Koporye and Koppi will be operated in the seaports of Ust-Luga and Vanino, respectively.
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 49.2 metres (161 feet), a beam of 8.8 metres (29 feet) including the fenders, a draught of three metres (9.8 feet), a depth of 4.4 metres (14 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 494, and accommodation for a crew of six.
Power is provided by two 441kW (591hp) main engines driving rudder propellers to deliver a service speed of nine knots at 85 per cent MCR and a maximum endurance of 10 days. Also fitted are a 55kW bow thruster, two 168kW main diesel generators, and a 62kW emergency generator.
Designed for bilge water collection and spill response
The Project RST 38 boats are designed to collect oily water from vessels as well as sediment and separate it with further delivery of oil residues ashore to storage ashore or overboard in authorised areas. The vessels will also collect separated clean water as well as wastewater and refuse for transportation and delivery to onshore treatment facilities.
Oily and bilge water is kept in onboard tanks with a total capacity of 515 cubic metres (18,200 cubic feet) while the freshwater tanks have a total capacity of 54 cubic metres (1,900 cubic feet).
With the installation of additional equipment, the boats can be used to transport oil spill collection equipment and containment booms. Each BWR boat can provide an advanced oil spill search system that can also process and analyse data received from a standard radar station using additional software.
The vessels are also each fitted with a cargo crane with a boom reach of 14 metres (46 feet) and a maximum lifting capacity of 890 kg. The vessels have ice-reinforced hulls and are built according to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (KM) rules.