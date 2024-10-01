VESSEL REVIEW | Koporye & Koppi – Bilge water removal boats to serve Russian seaports

The newbuilds each have an LOA of 49.2 metres (161 feet), a beam of 8.8 metres (29 feet) including the fenders, a draught of three metres (9.8 feet), a depth of 4.4 metres (14 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 494, and accommodation for a crew of six.

Power is provided by two 441kW (591hp) main engines driving rudder propellers to deliver a service speed of nine knots at 85 per cent MCR and a maximum endurance of 10 days. Also fitted are a 55kW bow thruster, two 168kW main diesel generators, and a 62kW emergency generator.