VESSEL REVIEW | ICGS Samudra Pratap – Locally designed and built pollution control ship for Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard recently commissioned a new pollution control vessel (PCV) into service.

ICGS Samudra Pratap (समुद्र प्रताप) is the first in a planned class of two PCVs built by Goa Shipyard (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard. The vessels are classed by the Indian Register of Shipping and are known as the GSL-class in Indian service.

The vessel was built with more than 72 per cent indigenous content – including her propulsion machinery – in line with the Indian Government's "make in India" initiative (whereas the coast guard’s earlier Samudra-class PCVs were all designed overseas).

Construction of the PCV was undertaken in fulfilment of a contract awarded by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2021.