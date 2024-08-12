VESSEL REVIEW | Fast spill response boat for Russian maritime transport agency

Updating an already proven design

Designed in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (KM) class rules, the vessel belongs to the Project A40-2B series, which are upgraded variants of an earlier range of oil spill response boats. Improvements over the Project A40-1B series include increasing the length of the hull by two metres (6.6 feet) to accommodate greater space for living quarters and a larger aft working deck; installation of a boom crane with a lifting capacity of 990 kg (2,200 lb); and a higher maximum speed.

The Project A40-2B vessels nonetheless retain their predecessors’ ability to respond to oil spills by transporting and installing containment booms particularly in nearshore and inland waters, ports, and bays under ice-free conditions year-round up to 50 nautical miles from the nearest coast, though their Ice class 2 hulls will permit operation even in mild winter conditions.