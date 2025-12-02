VESSEL REVIEW | Eco-Suez I – Waste collection boat to serve ships transiting the Suez Canal
Egyptian-Greek joint venture company Anti-Pollution Egypt (APE) has welcomed a new workboat to its fleet of waste collection vessels designed for operation in both inland and coastal waters.
The steel-hulled, shallow-draught Eco-Suez I has already begun collecting waste from vessels crossing the Suez Canal, particularly in the vicinity of the northern and southern entrances. She has also been used to support waste disposal operations as part of a newly launched service being offered by the Suez Canal Authority.
Removing waste from ships while minimising environmental impact
APE explained that the new service takes into account the application of international environmental standards in accordance with the IMO by, "utilising advanced marine equipment specialised in marine waste removal operations with environmentally friendly methods."
The operator added that Eco-Suez I features an effective hull design, environmentally friendly paints, and low-emission engines designed to achieve the highest level of fuel consumption efficiency.
The purpose-built vessel has an LOA of 23.9 metres (78.4 feet), a beam of 6.6 metres (22 feet), a draught of only 2.65 metres (8.69 feet), a moulded depth of 3.1 metres (10 feet), a deadweight of 97, a gross tonnage of approximately 109, and accommodation for up to six personnel. The cargo hold has a capacity of 122 cubic metres (4,300 cubic feet).
The vessel boasts a spacious aft working deck with a Fassi 4.2-ton knuckle boom crane and a side-mounted brush chain-type oil skimmer with double rotation direction capability, making it ideal for collecting light to heavy viscous oils. Activities on the working deck can be monitored by the crew directly from the wheelhouse thanks to aft-facing windows.
Low-emission propulsion suitable for canal waters
Power for the vessel is provided by a Volvo Penta D16 MH main inboard diesel engine with a rated output of 884 kW (1,190 hp). The engine is capable of generating low emissions and drives two propellers to deliver a service speed of 12 knots.
The propulsion setup also includes a John Deere 57kW diesel generator, Vetus bow thrusters to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability necessary for navigating through the canal, and an electronic vessel control system with fuel management capability.
Fuel is fed from a tank with a maximum capacity of 9.7 cubic metres (2,100 gallons) while electronically controlled unit injectors ensure that the vessel meets high standards of fuel efficiency and emission control.
Eco-Suez I was built by Talos Shipbuilding of Greece in compliance with Bureau Veritas and Greek flag rules.