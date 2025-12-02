VESSEL REVIEW | Eco-Suez I – Waste collection boat to serve ships transiting the Suez Canal

Egyptian-Greek joint venture company Anti-Pollution Egypt (APE) has welcomed a new workboat to its fleet of waste collection vessels designed for operation in both inland and coastal waters.

The steel-hulled, shallow-draught Eco-Suez I has already begun collecting waste from vessels crossing the Suez Canal, particularly in the vicinity of the northern and southern entrances. She has also been used to support waste disposal operations as part of a newly launched service being offered by the Suez Canal Authority.