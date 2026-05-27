VESSEL REVIEW | Eco-1 & Swan – Compact oil skimmers for Russian coastal and inland waters

Russia's Onega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant has handed over two new oil skimmers in a series ordered by local port operator Rosmorport.

Eco-I (Эко-1) and Swan (Лебедь; Lebed) belongs to the Project NE028 series of oil skimmers designed for operation in port, inland and coastal waters, even in surface ice up to 0.4 metres (1.3 feet) thick.

Design work on the vessels was undertaken by Nordic Engineering in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.