VESSEL REVIEW | Dmitry Golubev – Russian spill cleanup boat designed for inland waters

The vessel has been named Dmitry Golubev (Дмитрий Голубев) after the late Dmitry Alekseevich Golubev, the first Chair of the Committee for Nature Management and Environmental Protection of Saint Petersburg. It will be operated primarily in the rivers and canals of Saint Petersburg, performing oil spill cleanup duties using booms, skimmers, sorbent, and collection tanks.

The newbuild has an LOA of 19.6 metres (64.3 feet), a beam of 3.2 metres (10 feet), a draught of only 0.5 metre (1.6 feet), a displacement of 23.2 tonnes, a maximum speed of 21.6 knots, and two crewmembers.