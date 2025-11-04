VESSEL REVIEW | Best Marine USA acquires refuse transport catamaran
Italian boatbuilder West Navaltech recently completed construction of a new all-aluminium catamaran workboat to be used for hauling refuse housed in containers.
The 14- by seven-metre (46- by 23-foot) vessel was built on the order of Best Marine USA, a yacht operator based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel's area of operations will be the Red Sea.
“The vessel was commissioned by Best Marine with a clear brief: to deliver a zero-emission unit capable of collecting and transporting containerised garbage within environmentally sensitive port areas,” West Navaltech told Baird Maritime.
“The owner requested durability, low maintenance, fast battery charging, and excellent manoeuvrability. West Navaltech responded with a design that integrates cutting-edge electric propulsion technology with ease of operation and a focus on life-cycle efficiency.”
Unlike many conventional workboats, it features high-quality interior finishing and ergonomic crew spaces. The builder said the wheelhouse offers excellent panoramic visibility and a level of crew comfort and interior finish uncommon in workboats of this type.
Electric propulsion ideal for use in harbours
The vessel was built for operation in port and coastal environments, collecting and transporting containerised refuse. It is designed for frequent stop-and-go operations, high manoeuvrability, and silent running, making it ideal for harbours and marinas with strict environmental standards.
“It provides a robust, zero-emission, and low-maintenance solution for waste transport within ports, replacing traditional diesel-powered workboats. Designed and built entirely in aluminium, it combines structural robustness, energy efficiency, and operational reliability.”
Propulsion for the workboat is provided by two TEMA electric motors, each rated at 65 kW and powered by a 420kWh IMECAR battery pack. This configuration allows the vessel to achieve a maximum speed of 9.4 knots and a cruising speed of seven knots at intermediate load. A DC-powered 18kW bow thruster in the starboard hull meanwhile ensures precise control during manoeuvring.
“The vessel offers an autonomy of around seven hours at a cruising speed of seven knots,” West Navaltech said. “It features a fast DC charging system (up to 120 kW), enabling a full recharge in less than four hours. The onboard generator allows parallel charging during navigation, extending operational range and providing an added layer of redundancy.”
Cooling for the propulsion and electrical systems uses a hybrid seawater and closed-loop circuit with plate heat exchangers, ensuring stable temperature control and minimal maintenance.
The electrical network includes 400V and 230V AC systems for main utilities and a 24V DC emergency circuit for auxiliary and safety systems. A 30kVA three-phase generator and 400V shore power connection are installed, and these are complemented by the 120kW DC fast-charging interface.
“The vessel supports both AC and DC charging modes. When operating at reduced speed (around four knots), the system maintains a positive energy balance, allowing continued movement even while batteries are being recharged via the generator. This provides a practical emergency capability and increased operational flexibility.”
Integrated safety systems and heavy duty crane
The deck equipment includes a Guerra knuckle boom crane with a lifting capacity of 1,100 kg at 10 metres (30 feet), making it ideal for handling refuse containers as well as general cargo. The crane, as well as the bow thruster, is powered by the 625V DC network.
Each of the catamaran hulls features a bilge/fire system equipped with high-flow interchangeable pumps. The main deck also houses a technical compartment and a service bathroom for the crew, ensuring comfort and practicality during long shifts.
“The crane’s integration into the high-voltage DC system improves energy efficiency and reduces conversion losses,” the builder told Baird Maritime. “The bilge/fire systems are meanwhile designed with cross-hull interchangeability, providing redundancy and enhancing safety in case of local system failure.”
West Navaltech said one of the main challenges in designing the vessel was in the integration of the 420kWh battery pack within a limited space while maintaining proper weight distribution and stability.
“Thermal management was another key issue, requiring the design of a hybrid seawater/closed-circuit cooling system with plate heat exchangers to ensure reliable performance and component longevity. In addition, coordinating multiple electrical systems under maritime safety regulations required a careful balance between innovation and compliance.”
Opportunity for builder to enhance knowhow in electric vessel construction
The construction phase presented challenges related to installing and protecting the high-voltage components while ensuring accessibility and safety throughout the vessel.
“Integrating propulsion, hydraulic, and automation systems within tight timeframes required close collaboration between the engineering, electrical, and structural teams. These difficulties ultimately proved constructive, helping West Navaltech strengthen its expertise and readiness for future electric and hybrid projects.”
West Navaltech said the project confirmed its capability to combine naval engineering, sustainability, and customisation, and that it enhanced the company’s know-how in battery integration, power management, and diagnostic systems, all of which are directly applicable to upcoming hybrid and fully electric vessels currently under development.
“The challenges we faced [in this project] allowed us to grow technically and organisationally, preparing us for a new generation of eco-efficient workboats,” the builder told Baird Maritime. “The technical and organisational challenges we faced gave us the opportunity to evolve, and the project shows that electric technology is ready for real working conditions.”