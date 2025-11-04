VESSEL REVIEW | Best Marine USA acquires refuse transport catamaran

Italian boatbuilder West Navaltech recently completed construction of a new all-aluminium catamaran workboat to be used for hauling refuse housed in containers.

The 14- by seven-metre (46- by 23-foot) vessel was built on the order of Best Marine USA, a yacht operator based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel's area of operations will be the Red Sea.

“The vessel was commissioned by Best Marine with a clear brief: to deliver a zero-emission unit capable of collecting and transporting containerised garbage within environmentally sensitive port areas,” West Navaltech told Baird Maritime.

“The owner requested durability, low maintenance, fast battery charging, and excellent manoeuvrability. West Navaltech responded with a design that integrates cutting-edge electric propulsion technology with ease of operation and a focus on life-cycle efficiency.”

Unlike many conventional workboats, it features high-quality interior finishing and ergonomic crew spaces. The builder said the wheelhouse offers excellent panoramic visibility and a level of crew comfort and interior finish uncommon in workboats of this type.