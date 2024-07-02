VESSEL REVIEW | Allison Creek – Alaska operator places spill response barge into service

The barge is specifically designed to meet the rigorous requirements in Prince William Sound. It has a capacity of 13,600 barrels, an LOA of 200 feet (61 metres), a beam of 42 feet (13 metres), and a depth of 16 feet (4.9 metres). The vessel will be moored in Alaska, and it will spend much of its service life tied to a buoy with periodic activation for drills with local vessels.