Venezuela sounds alarm over Trinidad oil spill threat to fishing, environment

Venezuela's government said on Friday that an oil spill originating from Trinidad and Tobago is putting fishing as well as the environment at risk.

"This event exceeds in magnitude the one that occurred in May and confirms the drift of pollutants towards Venezuelan waters," the government said in a statement without providing further details on the extent of the spill, which it said was confirmed by satellite imagery.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil asked Trinidad and Tobago in May for compensation for another oil spill that had affected areas in the far east of the country.