US Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Galveston, Texas

The source of the spill has been secured, and the Galveston Ship Channel has been closed from Gulf Copper to Pelican Island Bridge to minimize impact, it added.

The coast guard said that the Texas General Land Office and Forestwave Navigation, the responsible party, are jointly managing the response, with personnel and assets deployed on scene.

The volume of the spill is still under investigation and there have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impacts so far, the coast guard said.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)