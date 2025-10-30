US Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil discharge near Galveston, Texas

The US Coast Guard along with the Texas General Land Office is responding to an oil discharge that occurred near Galveston on Tuesday, October 28.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 21:50 reporting a discharge of fuel oil spilled by a vessel near pier 32 at the Port of Galveston following an allision with the pier.

The source of the spill is secured and the spill amount is currently under investigation.