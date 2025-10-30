US Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil discharge near Galveston, Texas

The US Coast Guard along with the Texas General Land Office is responding to an oil discharge that occurred near Galveston on Tuesday, October 28.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 21:50 reporting a discharge of fuel oil spilled by a vessel near pier 32 at the Port of Galveston following an allision with the pier.
The source of the spill is secured and the spill amount is currently under investigation.
The coast guard, the Texas General Land Office, and the responsible party, Forestwave Navigation, are working together to respond to the spill and have personnel and assets on scene.
The Galveston Ship Channel is closed from Gulf Copper to Pelican Island Bridge to reduce the impact of the spill.
Air monitoring and safety of the area is being consistently assessed. The coast guard has assured there have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impacts.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.