Ukraine explores accession to IMO oil spill response convention

The feasibility study, which is being conducted virtually from October 1 to November 30, will evaluate key factors for Ukraine joining the OPRC Convention. This convention provides the legal framework for international cooperation to deal with major oil pollution incidents.

The IMO said factors such as Ukraine's existing legislative framework, institutional capacity, and resources allocated for oil pollution preparedness and response will be examined. The findings will help to outline a roadmap for the country’s accession to the convention, while identifying potential barriers to its effective implementation.