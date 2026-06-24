Swedish icebreaker to be equipped for Baltic Sea oil clean-up operations

The Swedish Maritime Administration's icebreaker Idun is set to undergo outfitting to perform oil spill clean-up duties during environmental rescue operations in the Baltic Sea.
This follows a contract the state administration signed with the European Maritime Safety Agency after winning a competitive procurement bid earlier this year.
Under the agreement, the vessel will be prepared to deploy for clean-up operations in the northern Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Bothnia within 24 hours of notification by the Swedish Coast Guard.
The agency-led assignment is scheduled to last for 32 months once outfitting is complete, with an option to extend the terms for a further three years.
Acquired in 2024, the administration noted that the vessel's previous deployment in industrial offshore operations makes it highly compatible with the new role.
The coast guard retains responsibility for coordinating the environmental operations and will notify the administration when the icebreaker is required to deploy. While primarily stationed for northern operations, the vessel must also remain capable of assisting with clean-up efforts in other areas of the Baltic Sea.