Swedish icebreaker to be equipped for Baltic Sea oil clean-up operations

The Swedish Maritime Administration's icebreaker Idun is set to undergo outfitting to perform oil spill clean-up duties during environmental rescue operations in the Baltic Sea.

This follows a contract the state administration signed with the European Maritime Safety Agency after winning a competitive procurement bid earlier this year.

Under the agreement, the vessel will be prepared to deploy for clean-up operations in the northern Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Bothnia within 24 hours of notification by the Swedish Coast Guard.