Sweden receives $3.9m compensation for Marco Polo oil spill

The Swedish state is receiving SEK35.6 million ($3.9 million) in compensation for the Swedish Coast Guard’s environmental rescue work following the oil spill from the ship Marco Polo. The payment was made by the ship’s insurance company to cover the authority's efforts, vessel readiness, equipment, and personnel costs.

Nina Andersson, head of the coast guard’s legal unit, stated that international regulations ensure taxpayers receive compensation when oil reaches the sea.

The Marco Polo, a Ro-Pax ship operated by TT-Line, ran aground on October 22, 2023, in Pukaviksbukten off the coast of Blekinge, leaking at least 60,000 litres of oil.