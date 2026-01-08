Sweden receives $3.9m compensation for Marco Polo oil spill

The Swedish state is receiving SEK35.6 million ($3.9 million) in compensation for the Swedish Coast Guard’s environmental rescue work following the oil spill from the ship Marco Polo. The payment was made by the ship’s insurance company to cover the authority's efforts, vessel readiness, equipment, and personnel costs.
Nina Andersson, head of the coast guard’s legal unit, stated that international regulations ensure taxpayers receive compensation when oil reaches the sea.
The Marco Polo, a Ro-Pax ship operated by TT-Line, ran aground on October 22, 2023, in Pukaviksbukten off the coast of Blekinge, leaking at least 60,000 litres of oil.
The environmental rescue operation lasted 19 days, involving approximately 75 coast guard personnel and rescue divers. Efforts included four kilometres of dredging and were carried out in collaboration with local municipalities, the Swedish Maritime Rescue Society (SSRS), and the Home Guard.
A separate water pollution fee of SEK1.4 million, determined in accordance with the act on measures against pollution from ships, has been appealed by TT-Line to the Stockholm District Court.
The Marco Polo was towed away on November 9, 2023, for repairs at a shipyard in Poland.
The compensation received will be reported directly to the national treasury.