South African authorities launch response effort following oil spill off Eastern Cape region
The South Africa Incident Management Organisation (IMOrg) has launched an investigation into an oily substance spillage believed to have come from a vehicle transportation vessel anchored in Algoa Bay, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said on Tuesday, September 10.
The oily substance, the exact quantity of which has yet to be established, was reported after a vessel in Algoa Bay spotted oil-like blobs and an oily sheen on the water on Saturday, September 7.
The crew of a response craft that was sent to the area to inspect the spillage reported that the oily substance on water was coming from the containership MSC Apollo, which was also in the area. IMOrg said, however, that due to the onset of darkness, further investigation was postponed.
During the course of Saturday evening, SAMSA approached the vessel insurers to provide oil spill trajectory modelling from the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF). This would ensure that the following day’s spill response would be focused in the appropriate area.
Early on Sunday, September 8, SAMSA reported that an incident management meeting was held by the IMOrg members, consisting of SAMSA, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), South African National Parks, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), as well as the vessel agent and vessel insurer’s representatives in South Africa.
SAMSA reported that, during the meeting, arrangements were made to launch the necessary efforts to both determine the cause of the oil spillage from MSC Apollo, the extent of the reported oil spill, as well as how to contain its spread in the Algoa Bay region and to protect the wildlife on the nearby islands of St Croix and Bird Island.
At the second incident management meeting on Monday, September 9, it was agreed to attempt to clean the stains off the hull of MSC Apollo while the ship was at anchor to prevent any oily sheen from leaking into the water. The cleaning of the hull could not be done on Sunday due to rough seas.