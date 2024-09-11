South African authorities launch response effort following oil spill off Eastern Cape region

The oily substance, the exact quantity of which has yet to be established, was reported after a vessel in Algoa Bay spotted oil-like blobs and an oily sheen on the water on Saturday, September 7.

The crew of a response craft that was sent to the area to inspect the spillage reported that the oily substance on water was coming from the containership MSC Apollo, which was also in the area. IMOrg said, however, that due to the onset of darkness, further investigation was postponed.