Russian yard launches new oil skimmer for Rosmorport

Russia's Onega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant has launched a new oil skimmer ordered by local port operator Rosmorport.
Eco-1 belongs to the Project NE028 series of oil skimmers designed for operation in port and coastal waters. Design work on the vessel was undertaken by Nordic Engineering in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 15.5 metres, a beam of six metres, a draught of only 1.5 metres, a displacement of 95.7 tonnes, booms and other spill response equipment, and a crew of two.
Two 120kW engines will propel the vessel to a service speed of seven knots while a 50kW generator will supply electrical power for the onboard systems.
Rosmorport said the vessel will also take on secondary duties such as debris removal following heavy rains, flooding, and typhoons. The vessel will therefore also be fitted with a conveyor for collecting rubbish from the surface of the water.
MNMS Lebed, a skimmer from the same series, was also launched recently and will be operated by Rosmorport out of the Port of Vladivostok.