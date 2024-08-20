Rosmorport takes delivery of bilge water removal boats

The Project RST 38 boats are designed to collect oily water from vessels as well as sediment and separate it with further delivery of oil residues ashore to storage ashore or overboard in authorised areas. The vessels will also collect separated clean water as well as wastewater and refuse for transportation and delivery to onshore treatment facilities.

With the installation of additional equipment, the boats can be used to transport to deliver oil spill collection equipment and booms. Each BWR can provide an advanced oil spill search system that can also process and analyse data received from a standard radar station using additional software.