Pemex distances itself from oil spill on Veracruz coast

Coastal residents in the Mexican state of Veracruz are concerned about the recent appearance of oil on local beaches, which has disrupted their livelihoods, fearing it could contaminate a nearby lagoon where communities farm fish and shrimp.

Residents of Jicacal, on the Gulf of Mexico, have organised themselves to remove as much of the hardened tar as possible from the beaches, while the viscous spill spreads along the coast. Authorities have not told residents what caused the spill.

Veracruz is heavy on oil activity in Mexico, both on land and at sea. State oil company Pemex ruled out any leak or spill from its facilities this week.