PDVSA containing two oil spills from refinery near Venezuelan gulf

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has deployed containment teams to two oil spills near its northern Cardon refinery, sources and documents seen by Reuters show, with local fishermen reporting oil in the Gulf of Coro.

The first leak began on Wednesday evening in the municipality of Carirubana, near the Cardon refinery complex in Punta Cardon, a PDVSA document seen by Reuters showed.

The leak caused a moderate spill from the LOL pipeline, and a containment team responded, the document added, calling for a halt to pumping to avoid further environmental damage.