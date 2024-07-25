NOAA invites applicants for US$54 million grant funding for marine debris removal projects

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Debris Program has confirmed ts Fiscal Year 2025 Notices of Funding Opportunity for both Marine Debris Removal and Interception Technologies under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NOAA will award up to US$54 million across two competitions to support impactful, large marine debris removal projects, as well as the installation of proven marine debris interception technologies, throughout the coastal United States, Great Lakes, United States territories, and Freely Associated States.
Funding will be administered through two competitions:
The NOAA Marine Debris Program will award up to US$47 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support the removal of large marine debris throughout the coastal United States, Great Lakes, territories, and Freely Associated States. These removal projects should focus on large marine debris, including abandoned and derelict vessels, derelict fishing gear, and other debris that is generally unable to be collected by hand.
The NOAA Marine Debris Program will award up to US$7 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support the installation of proven marine debris interception technologies, throughout the coastal United States, Great Lakes, territories, and Freely Associated States. Projects will focus on the installation, monitoring, and maintenance of proven marine debris interception technologies that will capture marine debris at or close to known marine debris sources or pathways.
For more information on these notices of funding opportunity, interested parties may visit the Removal and Interception Technologies opportunities on Grants.gov. Examples of successful projects funded by the previous MDP BIL competitions may meanwhile be viewed here.