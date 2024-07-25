NOAA invites applicants for US$54 million grant funding for marine debris removal projects

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Debris Program has confirmed ts Fiscal Year 2025 Notices of Funding Opportunity for both Marine Debris Removal and Interception Technologies under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

NOAA will award up to US$54 million across two competitions to support impactful, large marine debris removal projects, as well as the installation of proven marine debris interception technologies, throughout the coastal United States, Great Lakes, United States territories, and Freely Associated States.