New oil spill response vessel commissioned in Germany

Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies has commissioned the Lütt Matten, a new oil spill response and multi-purpose work vessel. After successfully completing sea trials, the vessel is now stationed in Sassnitz to serve the Baltic Sea area.

The agency managed the construction project from the tender process through to the handover. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Minister for the Environment and Agriculture, Dr. Till Backhaus, stated that the vessel strengthens the ability to react quickly to pollution incidents.

The Lütt Matten is approximately 24 metres long and nine metres wide with a shallow draft of around two metres. It is equipped with an oil containment system, a crane, a towing hook, and a heavy-duty winch for salvage operations.