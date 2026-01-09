Indian Coast Guard commissions new pollution control vessel

The Indian Coast Guard commissioned a new pollution control vessel into service on Monday, January 5.

ICGS Samudra Pratap is the first in a planned class of two vessels built by Goa Shipyard (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard. The vessels are known as the GSL-class in Indian service.

The vessel was built with more than 72 per cent indigenous content in line with the Indian Government's "make in India" initiative. Construction was completed in fulfilment of a contract awarded by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2021.