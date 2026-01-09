Indian Coast Guard commissions new pollution control vessel

The Indian Coast Guard commissioned a new pollution control vessel into service on Monday, January 5.
ICGS Samudra Pratap is the first in a planned class of two vessels built by Goa Shipyard (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard. The vessels are known as the GSL-class in Indian service.
The vessel was built with more than 72 per cent indigenous content in line with the Indian Government's "make in India" initiative. Construction was completed in fulfilment of a contract awarded by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2021.
Samudra Pratap is currently the largest vessel in the Indian Coast Guard with a length of 114.5 metres, a beam of 16.4 metres, and accommodation for 129 officers and enlisted sailors. Two diesel engines drive controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 22 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
The vessel's pollution response equipment includes an oil recovery system, a radar that can detect oil slicks, dedicated booms for offshore and nearshore waters, skimmers, collecting arms, and a dispersant spray system.
The armament meanwhile includes a CRN-91 30mm naval gun and two 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remotely controlled stabilised mounts. As the vessel will be used primarily for pollution control, the armament will be used for self-defence purposes.