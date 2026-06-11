Canada's Heiltsuk Nation reaches partial settlement over 2016 tug oil spill

Canadian indigenous government Heiltsuk Nation has completed the first part of a multi-part settlement stemming from the October 2016 grounding of the tug Nathan E. Stewart.
Under this initial agreement with Kirby Corporation and Henry Hendrix, the company will make a payment of CA$12.2 million ($8.91 million) to the Heiltsuk Nation once a court order is issued later this year.
The agreement also requires representatives from Kirby Corporation to attend a traditional washing ceremony in Bella Bella and a healing ceremony at Qvúqvái. Additionally, the company is prohibited from travelling through the inside waters of Heiltsuk Territory without first informing the nation and discussing a memorandum of understanding regarding its operations.
During the incident in October 2016, the Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella and spilled approximately 110,000 litres of diesel and other pollutants into Heiltsuk waters near Qvúqvái. According to the Heiltsuk joint leadership, this spill impacted marine life, food-gathering areas, and access to a place that holds "deep cultural meaning."
It added that the environmental, economic, cultural, and spiritual impacts of the spill have continued for years. Engagement and decisions regarding the settlement funds are scheduled to occur once the court issues its order.
Meanwhile, the leadership said it continues to pursue remaining claims against Canada and through the ship-source oil pollution fund. This federal compensation fund is designed to cover losses and costs caused by oil spills from ships once shipowners have addressed their own responsibilities.