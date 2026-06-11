Canada's Heiltsuk Nation reaches partial settlement over 2016 tug oil spill

Canadian indigenous government Heiltsuk Nation has completed the first part of a multi-part settlement stemming from the October 2016 grounding of the tug Nathan E. Stewart.

Under this initial agreement with Kirby Corporation and Henry Hendrix, the company will make a payment of CA$12.2 million ($8.91 million) to the Heiltsuk Nation once a court order is issued later this year.

The agreement also requires representatives from Kirby Corporation to attend a traditional washing ceremony in Bella Bella and a healing ceremony at Qvúqvái. Additionally, the company is prohibited from travelling through the inside waters of Heiltsuk Territory without first informing the nation and discussing a memorandum of understanding regarding its operations.