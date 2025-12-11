Germany's PCK refinery assures normal output after oil spill on pipeline

Germany’s PCK said on Thursday it was operating normally and drawing on internal stocks, a day after a crude oil spill from a pipeline which feeds the refinery from the port of Rostock.

The incident happened at a valve station near Gramzow, with no injuries and no danger for nearby residents, PCK said. "There are currently no effects on refinery operations. PCK has sufficient stocks to bridge short-term supply interruptions," a PCK spokesperson said in a statement.