Effort underway to remove oil from sunken WWII ships in Micronesia's Chuuk Lagoon

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro said in a joint statement that both the US and Japan are looking forward to working further to explore the possibility of a joint collaboration in the cleanup effort.

Both countries are working in close consultation with the Chuuk State government and the FSM government on the initiative. Among other things, the operation will ensure the safety of Chuuk Lagoon for tourism activities such as wreck diving.